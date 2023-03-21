WATCH: Bukayo Saka targeted after Kim Kardashian FaceTime call as Declan Rice makes 'don't want us' joke during England duty

Bukayo Saka was the target of a joke from Declan Rice about his Kim Kardashian FaceTime call upon his arrival at the England national team camp.

Kim Kardashian hosted by Arsenal at the Emirates

Her kids FaceTimed Saka after the match

Rice teases Saka with Kardashian joke

WHAT HAPPENED? The American reality TV star turned up at the Emirates Stadium with her kids during Arsenal's Europa League fixture against Sporting CP last week but missed out on meeting Saka in person. However, the Gunners forward made up for it by FaceTiming Kim Kardashian and her kids, and she then promised they would return to Emirates Stadium if Arsenal win the Premier League.

This interaction made Saka a target for Rice after he checked in at St George’s Park to join the England camp. He went in to greet his team-mates but was surprised by some light-hearted banter from the West Ham midfielder.

As Rice saw him approaching he said to Luke Shaw: "Bro he's been on FaceTime with Kim Kardashian! He don't want us anymore!"

This produced a roll of laughter in the room before Saka responded: "Do you want me to say hello to you or not, bro?”

Rice then pulled him in for a hug and replied: "Come here brother! Good to see you, man.”