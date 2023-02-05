WATCH: Angel Correa celebrates his Atletico Madrid goal from the bench AFTER being subbed due to VAR delay

- Correa celebrates goal from bench
- VAR overturned offside call
- Atletico held to a 1-1 draw
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 60th minute from a rebound after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria stopped Thomas Lemar's long-range attempt. The linesman had initially ruled out the goal due to offside, but VAR later overturned that decision. During the check, Diego Simeone replaced Correa with Yannick Carrasco. But as soon as the decision was made, the entire Atletico team rushed towards the bench to celebrate Correa's goal.
WHAT NEXT FOR ATLETICO MADRID? Simeone's side next take on Celta Vigo on February 12 in a La Liga clash.