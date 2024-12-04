How to see Al Hilal play live: Flights, tickets, experiences & more

Why not take the footballing trip of a lifetime and check out the most honoured side in Saudi Arabian history

The Saudi Pro League has significantly grown in prominence in recent seasons, with a host of the world’s biggest footballing names now based in the Middle East. Four of the current league’s clubs hail from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh: Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Shabab and Al Riyadh. The first three clubs mentioned have dominated the Saudi game in the past, winning 34 of the 49 previous Saudi Arabian titles, and a Riyadh-based team has finished first or second in the league in the past 21 seasons.

Al Hilal were founded in 1957 and are one of only three teams to have participated in every season of the Saudi Pro League, since it first launched in 1976. Not only are the 'Blue Waves' the most decorated football club in Saudi Arabia, with 19 Pro League titles under their belts, but they are also the most honoured club in Asia, having won 70 trophies. Al Hilal are the current Saudi champions, having won the 2023/24 Pro League title without losing a single game, and they started this new campaign on fire, winning their first eight league games on the spin. Serbian hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic is again bagging goals for fun this term, having notched 40 goals in 43 appearances during his debut year for Al Hilal last season. Other notable world stars currently on the Al Hilal squad include Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Malcom, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joao Cancelo, and Ruben Neves.

Al Hilal have been playing their home games at Kingdom Arena since February 2024, which can house up to 30,000 spectators when configured in its football set-up and is one of Riyadh's largest and most modern stadiums. Construction of Kingdom Arena, located in the area known as Boulevard City in the northwest region of Riyadh, began in mid-2023. It was intended to be an entertainment focal point, hosting events associated with the winter Riyadh Season, where the world’s best athletes and artists would meet, converge and perform. In September 2023, the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) made a major investment in the venue, and an agreement was made that Al Hilal would begin playing their regular home games there. As part of the agreement, KHC also received the naming rights to the stadium. With its retractable roof and a four-sided video screen suspended over the centre spot, Kingdom Arena offers a state-of-the-art experience for spectators.

Getty Images Sport

The city of Riyadh is situated at the centre of the Arabian peninsula and is not only the capital but also the largest city in Saudi Arabia. With a population of over 7 million, it is a bustling metropolis that offers a wide range of attractions and activities for visitors. Riyadh holds a significant position as the cultural capital of Saudi Arabia, boasting a rich history and heritage that dates back centuries. Still, if you're looking for a luxury city break or to take in an event or show, Riyadh ticks all those boxes.

Riyadh is home to some of Saudi Arabia's most extraordinary sites of natural and historical beauty. It is a must-visit destination for any cultural enthusiast, with the added benefit of numerous art galleries and historical centres to explore. While Riyadh is known for its rich history, it is also a city of modern architecture. The cityscape is filled with stunning contemporary buildings and structures that showcase the country's commitment to innovation and development. Riyadh is also the perfect location for shopping addicts. The city has numerous modern malls and traditional souks where you can find everything from luxury brands to local handicrafts. Riyadh has it all. Whether you’re travelling to Riyadh for a standout event, like an Al Hilal match, travelling with your family, planning a romantic trip with your loved one, or visiting on business.

Let GOAL bring you everything you need to know before you plan your trip to Riyadh to see Al Hilal play live, from flights to where to stay and how to buy tickets.

Flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Getty Images

King Khalid International Airport, opened by HRH King Fahd on 16 November 1983, serves Riyadh. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and its partner airlines operate numerous regular flights to Riyadh from around the globe.

Exploring and planning your route to Riyadh via Etihad Airways is the best option. This allows you to compare prices and flight times and find the best option for you. Below is a breakdown of starting prices and flight times to Riyadh from major airports worldwide for those looking to visit Riyadh and see Al Hilal in action live.

From To Flight time Prices from New York Riyadh 12h USD 1750 Abu Dhabi Riyadh 2h 5m AED 900 London Riyadh 6h 30m GBP 900 Paris Riyadh 6h 10m EUR 700 Istanbul Riyadh 4h 15m USD 500 Tokyo Riyadh 15h 40m JPY 90000 Delhi Riyadh 5h 20m INR 25000 Shanghai Riyadh 11h 30m CNY 6000 Madrid Riyadh 8h 30m EUR 600 Sydney Riyadh 18h 15m AUD 2000

Tickets to see Al Hilal live

On average, ticket prices for Al Hilal home games at the Kingdom Arena range from SAR 230-4500 ($60-1200 / £48-950). To view all the upcoming Al Hilal games and the latest ticket prices, check out Biletwise.

Upcoming Al Hilal games

Competition Game Stadium Date Time Saudi Pro League vs Al Raed (home) Kingdom Arena Dec 7 8:00 pm AST King Cup vs Al Ittihad (home) Kingdom Arena Jan 7 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Orubah (away) Al-Jouf University Stadium (Sakakah) Jan 11 4:45 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Fateh (home) Kingdom Arena Jan 16 6:05 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Wehda (home) Kingdom Arena Jan 21 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Qadisiya (away) Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium (Khobar) Jan 27 8:00 pm AST Saudi Pro League vs Al Okhdood (home) Kingdom Arena Jan 31 6:15 pm AST

Best hotels in Riyadh

Getty Images

Prices for hotels in Riyadh’s tourist hotspots can range from around SAR 350-1100 ($100-300 / £75-250) per night, while budget options such as hostels and guesthouses may be available for around SAR 180-375 ($50-100 / £35-80) per night. Those looking for luxury may want to check out the DoubleTree By Hilton Riyadh Financial District Hotel & Suites, which is located in the Al-Masif neighbourhood, which is renowned for its upscale hotels and resorts, offering world-class amenities and breathtaking views of the city, where you can indulge in fine dining and spa treatments. The DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh offers luxurious hotel suites with elegant and contemporary design in a prime location. The Levantine Restaurant features a variety of Middle Eastern and International cuisines with indoor and outdoor seating. The resort also features a health club and swimming pool surrounded by natural light.

For a 5-star spot closer to the Kingdom Arena itself, you could venture to the Hometel Residence in Hittin Boulevard. It’s a beautiful, classy, quiet hotel with Boulevard World within reachable distance. If you are searching for a less expensive stayover but still within the vicinity of Kingdom Arena, you may want to look at the Super 8 Al Riyadh. Landmarks such as The Kingdom Centre Tower and Al Faisaliah Mall are also nearby, and the ‘Super 8’ is also a reasonable journey from the airport.

How to get to Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Getty

When travelling to the Kingdom Arena from Riyadh city on match day, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself ample time, as although the venue is easily accessible from major roadways, the journey can take anywhere from 45 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic. Local taxis are also readily available throughout Riyadh, and you can also use popular taxi apps like Uber or Careem. If coming from Riyadh Airport, the 37km trip to the Kingdom Arena takes approximately 25 minutes and costs SAR 160-200 ($40-50 / £35-40).

Getting around Riyadh

Getty Images

While the city has an ever-increasing number of pedestrian areas, perfect for morning and evening scenic walks, Riyadh's extreme climate and weather conditions can present challenges for those aiming to get around the area by foot. Thankfully, there are various fairly straightforward transport methods which can be used to explore the city and surrounding area. Local taxis are a convenient way of getting around and are readily available. Look out for the government-operated green taxis; they're reliable and operate on a meter, ensuring fair prices. The Uber and Careem apps also give you the power to request a ride to get around Riyadh anytime, 24/7.

There are numerous buses which can used to get around Riyadh’s city centre and beyond as well, which is a cheaper way of navigating around the region. Don’t forget to download the Riyadh Bus app. There are various ticket options available: 2hr pass (SAR 4), 3-day pass (SAR 20), 7-day pass (SAR 40) and 30-day pass (SAR 140). Riyadh Bus covers main streets, highways and sub-streets, and all stations will have free Wi-Fi so that you can stay connected to your family and friends.

A positive addition to the local transport infrastructure is the launch of the Riyadh Metro. The dream that began back in 2014 finally became reality very recently. The Riyadh Metro, which is part of the larger King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, will have six lines and 84 stations up and running once fully in operation. The aim is to have up to 3.6 million people a day using the Riyadh Metro service regularly, and it will run daily from 6am to midnight. The Riyadh Metro will connect King Khalid International Airport (RUH), the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and major commercial, educational and medical institutions across its 176-kilometre track. The Riyadh Metro is divided into six lines:

Blue Line: Olaya - Batha’a

Olaya - Batha’a Red Line: King Abdullah Road

King Abdullah Road Orange Line: Al Madina Al Monawara Road - Prince Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al Awal Road

Al Madina Al Monawara Road - Prince Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al Awal Road Yellow line: King Khaled International Airport Road

King Khaled International Airport Road Green line: King Abdulaziz Road

King Abdulaziz Road Purple Line: Abdul Rahman bin Aouf Road - Sheikh Hassan bin Hussain bin Ali Road

You can purchase your Riyadh Metro tickets and get route information via the Darb app, which is available in both English and Arabic. Ticket prices are as follows: (SAR 4) for 2 hours, unlimited usage, (SAR 20) for 3 days, unlimited usage, (SAR 40) for 7 days, unlimited usage and (SAR 140) for 30 days, unlimited usage.

Best restaurants in Riyadh

Getty Images Sport

Saudi Arabian cuisine is an exquisite blend of tradition, culture, and innovation. You’ll find echoes of the Indian subcontinent, the aromatic allure of Persia, and the bold tastes of Africa. The base of Saudi Arabian cuisine leans heavily on red meat, particularly lamb. Rice is also a staple in Saudi Arabian cooking and is often found at the centre of the dining table, helping absorb the meats' flavours. Saudi cuisine is robust and aromatic, which is a testament to the use of many spices. The most popular local dishes include matazeez, jareesh, qursan, and mathloutha.

If you want to try out some of the local and traditional delicacies, it’s worth heading to the Najd Village, located in the central business district of Riyadh, Al Olaya. The restaurant is designed like a typical desert village and offers classic Middle Eastern dishes. Mains start from SAR 15 ($4 / £3), with set menus from SAR 100 ($25 / £20). The food here focuses on hearty, family-style dishes, and it’s a great place to get an introduction to the food of Riyadh and the region. The Globe is another well-renowned centrally situated eatery in Riyadh city. Located in the spectacular golden sphere that tops Al Faisaliah Tower, this dining destination offers stunning city views. The Globe provides delicious modern European cuisine and world-class service. An ‘a la carte’ dining experience costs around SAR 350 ($90 / £75) per person.

Those looking for an eating experience closer to the Kingdom Arena action may want to pop along to the Madeleine Restaurant. It's one of the restaurants on Riyadh Boulevard that welcomes visitors from morning until midnight, providing a multiple of dining needs. There are distinctive breakfast meal options, as well as lunch/dinner alternatives (pizzas, burgers and much more).

Things to do in Riyadh

Getty Images

There is an abundance of things to do and see while staying in Riyadh. If you’re looking to explore more cultural avenues, the old Riyadh city is home to numerous museums and art galleries that showcase the country's diverse traditions and customs. Beyond the bustling city centre and modern skyscrapers, Riyadh offers unique attractions and experiences that will leave you in awe. From ancient ruins to traditional markets, there are several hidden gems worth exploring. Visitors interested in learning the history and getting a first-hand look at the desert village life must visit the Historical At-Turaif District, as well as the Ushaiqer Heritage Village and the Murabba Historical Palace. You could embark on an unforgettable full-day tour with a local guide in Riyadh. Beginning at the iconic Al-Masmak fortress, a symbol of the city’s rich history and culture, you will go on to explore the historical wonders of Diriyah, A UNESCO World Heritage site. Finally, capping off the day’s adventure by venturing into the mesmerizing red sand dunes of the desert.

For those looking to savour some more modern-day experiences, Riyadh offers a wealth of family-friendly activities and attractions. From thrilling amusement parks to educational museums, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Explore the Riyadh Zoo, located in the heart of the Al Malaz District, which is home to over 1,500 animals, including endangered species. One of Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, the Kingdom Centre Tower, stands at a height of 302 metres and offers breathtaking views of the city. The famous Faisaliah Tower also offers similar mesmerising views.