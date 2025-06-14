WATCH: Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro analyses the threats posed by Inter Miami's Lionel Messi's ahead of their Fifa Club World Cup clash - 'He makes you change your gameplan'

Steve BluesWATCH: Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro analyses the threats posed by Inter Miami's Lionel Messi's ahead of their Fifa Club World Cup clash - 'He makes you change your gameplan'FIFA Club World CupAl Ahly SCOrlando PiratesJ. RiveiroAl Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFPalmeiras vs Al Ahly SCPalmeirasFC Porto vs Al Ahly SCFC PortoThe former Pirates coach expressed his admiration for the Argentina legend and admitted he will be difficult to stop.Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream nowAdvertisement