Watch: Young Ajax fan left disappointed as adult swipes Antony's shirt after win vs Feyenoord
James Westwood
Getty
A young Ajax fan was left disappointed after an adult swiped Antony's shirt following the club's 3-2 win against Feyenoord.
Antony fired a dramatic 86th-minute winner for Ajax in the Klassieker clash at Johan Cruyff ArenA as Erik ten Hag's side took another big step towards retaining their Eredivisie title.
The Brazilian was also shown a red card in stoppage time, but he returned to the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate with his team-mates and the home supporters.
Editors' Picks
- Caf Confederation Cup: Are Caf referees biased against South African teams? Unhappy Orlando Pirates' fans
- 'Something big is missing' - Rashford and Maguire aren't the right targets for Man Utd fan frustrations
- Cape Town City’s Comitis: ‘Kaizer Chiefs can have the three points’
- Jota firing Liverpool's quadruple bid as Reds set up Manchester City showdown
Watch: Adult Ajax fan steals Antony's shirt
Antony went into the crowd to offer his shirt to a child as a memento from the game, but an adult snatched it from his hand while he was looking away, leaving the young fan visibly disappointed.