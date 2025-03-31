WATCH: After yet another defeat Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi claims the 'solution for this situation is 100% clear' and asks fans of the club - 'Don't panic please'

Steve BluesWATCH: After yet another defeat Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi claims the 'solution for this situation is 100% clear' and asks fans of the club - 'Don't panic please'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCupLamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsIn the aftermath of defeat to Golden Arrows the Tunisian tactician asks fans to be patient and claims to know the solutions to Amakhosi's poor form.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement