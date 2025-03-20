WATCH: A Mamelodi Sundowns clean sweep, or will Relebohile Mofokeng get his chance in Bafana's midfield - 'Hugo Broos likes to keep it simple'

Steve BluesWATCH: A Mamelodi Sundowns clean sweep, or will Relebohile Mofokeng get his chance in Bafana's midfield - 'Hugo Broos likes to keep it simple'World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCSouth Africa vs LesothoLesothoBenin vs South AfricaBeninH. BroosOrlando PiratesJ. AdamsT. MokoenaB. AubaasR. MofokengWith Zwane and Maswanganyi out we look at the coach's midfield options and combinations ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement