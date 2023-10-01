Wataru Endo reveals he's 'so proud' of Liverpool team-mate Joel Matip despite game-losing own goal in second-half stoppage time against Tottenham

Wataru Endo backed Joel Matip and claimed he is 'proud' of his team-mate despite the defender's last-minute own goal against Tottenham.

Endo backs Matip despite own goal

Last-minute blunder cost nine-man Liverpool a point

Luis Diaz's goal wrongly disallowed by VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? A game that was marred by controversial refereeing decisions, ended on a dramatic note as Matip accidentally put the ball into his own net thereby handing Tottenham Hotspur the three points against a nine-man Liverpool on Saturday. Heung-min Son had handed his team the lead before Cody Gakpo equalised at the stroke of halftime for the Reds.

Despite the defeat, Endo, who came on as a substitute in the second half, lent moral support to his team-mate and claimed that the Cameroonian defender had an impressive match despite the last-minute mistake.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the media after the game, Endo said, "At the end, a very tough game but there were 50-50 decisions in the game and yeah, it’s very difficult to play with nine players. But I wanted to get one point so I am very disappointed about it.

Article continues below

"Actually, he (Joel Matip) played an amazing game today so no-one can say something to him. I am so proud of what he did today and I am so proud of what my teammates did today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even before Son scored the opening goal, Luis Diaz had an opportunity to break the deadlock in favour of the Reds but his goal was disallowed after a VAR check as they found the Colombian to be in an offside position. The Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) later admitted in an official statement that the decision made by the referee was a mistake and the goal should have stood.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Jurgen Klopp's side will next take on Union Saint-Gilloise in a Europa League group stage clash on Thursday.