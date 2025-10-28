How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors wrap up a home back-to-back on Tuesday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Chase Center.

Los Angeles is trying to find its rhythm after a rough start to the season. The Clippers were never really in their opener, falling behind by as many as 37 points in a one-sided loss to the Utah Jazz. They struggled to find the mark from deep, shooting just 14-of-45 (31.1%) from beyond the arc, with veteran big man Brook Lopez knocking down five triples in his first game with the team. Before making the trip to the Bay Area, the Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State, meanwhile, has come out firing to start the new campaign. The Warriors opened with an impressive 119–109 road win over the Lakers, then followed it up with a thrilling overtime victory at home — edging the defending champion Denver Nuggets 137–131 in front of an electric Chase Center crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Warriors will face off against the Clippers in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Warriors and the Clippers live on NBCSBA and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Golden State Warriors team news

For Golden State, Jimmy Butler has led the charge offensively with 22 points per game, while Jonathan Kuminga continues to make strides with averages of 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, giving the starting lineup some dependable balance. The Warriors have shared the ball effectively, posting 28.7 assists per game along with 11 steals, with Draymond Green setting the tone as a facilitator, leading the team with 7.3 assists.

Despite missing Al Horford, Alex Toohey, and De’Anthony Melton, Golden State’s depth has held strong thanks to efficient shooting and crisp ball movement. After splitting their first two road games, the Warriors now return to Chase Center, where they picked up a dramatic overtime victory against Denver in their home opener.

LA Clippers team news

Kawhi Leonard has been a steady hand for Los Angeles, averaging 18.5 points while shooting an efficient 50% from the floor. The Clippers’ early-season shooting touch has helped them stay competitive even without Bradley Beal and Jordan Miller, who are both sidelined again for Tuesday’s matchup.

Inside, Ivica Zubac and John Collins have anchored the paint, combining for 12.5 rebounds per contest and doing a solid job of keeping opponents from getting second-chance opportunities. Veteran guard Chris Paul has been a calming presence off the bench, dishing out 6 assists and collecting 2 steals per game while orchestrating the second unit with poise. After dropping their opener in Utah, the Clippers have rebounded with back-to-back home wins and will try to extend their momentum as they hit the road for their first Pacific Division game of the season.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 18.10.25 NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers 103 - 106 14.04.25 NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers 119 - 124 28.12.24 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Golden State Warriors 102 - 92 19.11.24 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Golden State Warriors 102 - 99 28.10.24 NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers 104 - 112

