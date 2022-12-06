Vinicius Jr hoping Brazil can achieve World Cup glory 'for Pele' with legend in hospital

Vinicius Jr dedicated Brazil's 4-1 thrashing of South Korea to Pele, who watched on from hospital as the Selecao made the World Cup quarter-finals.

Vini Jr dedicates Brazil win to Pele

Explains desire to win World Cup for him

Scored in 4-1 thrashing of South Korea

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius opened the scoring in a complete mauling of South Korea as Brazil danced their way into the World Cup quarter-finals. After the game, he paid tribute to Brazilian legend Pele and expressed how they wish to win the World Cup for the 82-year-old.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after the game, Vini Jr said: "I want to send a huge hug to Pele. This victory is for him. I hope that everything goes well, that he can get out of this situation and we can be champions for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pele was readmitted to hospital last week following health complications, with further reports claiming he had later been moved to end-of-life care. He and his family have since played down those claims, with Pele explaining via Twitter that he was watching the last-16 tie from the hospital. Brazil players paid tribute with their own banner at full-time.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao will keep Pele in their prayers, while also turning attention to their quarter-final clash with 2018 runners-up Croatia on December 9.