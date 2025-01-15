VIDEO: Kaizer Chiefs fan demands the club's board of directors reach into their pockets to sign Oswin Appollis - 'We need some reinforcements and we must refresh'

Steve BluesVIDEO: Kaizer Chiefs fan demands the club's board of directors reach into their pockets to sign Oswin Appollis - 'We need some reinforcements and we must refresh'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedN. NabiO. AppollisFan is tired of rivals 'always laughing at us' and wants Amakhosi to show their financial might in the transfer market to nab the winger's signature.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement