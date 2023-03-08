Victor Osimhen urged to seal Man Utd transfer as Odion Ighalo insists Napoli star & Marcus Rashford 'would cause any defender panic!'

Odion Ighalo has urged compatriot Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United and form a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli striker Osimhen has emerged as one of the top prospects in Europe amid an outstanding season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The Nigeria international's goals have helped fire Napoli to the Serie A summit, and Ighalo believes he is now ready to step up to an even bigger club. The 33-year-old Al-Hilal striker, who spent one year at Manchester United on loan, believes that Osimhen would be a great fit in Erik ten Hag's team. He has also talked up the potential of a pairing with Rashford, who is enjoying a prolific season of his own at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Ighalo said: "I think it's a good fit because he is a young boy, he runs and he can score goals. Having Victor Osimhen and Rashford in the top at Manchester United will cause any defender panic because they are two fast players and they are goalscorers.

"I think he will fit in Manchester United so well. If he asked for my opinion and what should he do, I would advise him to join Man United because, for me, they are the biggest club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has been a revelation this season at Napoli, scoring 21 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions. He is also leading the Golden Boot race with 19 goals in Serie A.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Napoli in the summer, with several European giants including the Red Devils showing interest in signing him, though the Italian club has so far maintained that they want to retain his services beyond this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR VICTOR OSIMHEN? It will be interesting to see where the Nigerian international ends up next season, but for now, he will be next seen in action on Saturday when leaders Napoli face Atalanta in Serie A.