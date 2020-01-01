It will be very difficult to make MLS-Liga MX merger happen - Vela

The Los Angeles FC star says his biggest focus is helping his current club grow amid ongoing rumors of a North American super league

After growing their relationship over the last few years, 2019 was supposed to be an even bigger leap for the partnership between Liga MX and .

The Campeones Cup, Leagues Cup and CONCACAF were going to match up each league's top sides more than ever before.

Most importantly, though, the league's top players were set to meet for a summer spectacle with Los Angeles, home of Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, playing host to a historic All-Star Game event.

As the saying goes, though: the best-laid plans...

With the coronavirus all-but shuttering sports all over the world, the partnership between MLS and Liga MX is being put on hold for the moment. MLS is still looking to find a way back, with discussions ongoing over a potential competition in Orlando . Liga MX, meanwhile, has cancelled the Clausura season and will now look ahead to the 2020 Apertura tournament, which is scheduled to begin in July or August.

However, while the inter-league dealings are off for this year, there is still much anticipation regarding what happens next. Talk continues to swirl of a North American super league , although much of that is premature.

Meanwhile, movement between the two leagues is also higher than ever before, with a number of Liga MX players travelling north to join MLS clubs over the winter, including former Golden Boot winner Alan Pulido.

Unlike his LA rival Chicharito, Vela has never played in Liga MX. The winger, who has earned 72 caps despite an often times frosty relationship with El Tri leadership, was a member of the Chivas academy before making his move to as a teenager.

However, having now spent two full seasons in MLS, Vela has come to understand the league and its place in both the world and North America. The former star has emerged as a superstar during his time in MLS , helping make a perennial contender in the league while catapulting himself into the national spotlight with endorsements from companies like BODYARMOR.