Venezia FC does it again: 2022-23 away shirt is another instant classic

It’s already been a busy summer for Venezia FC. The cult Italian team kicked things off by announcing a new redesign courtesy of fashion consultancy Bureau Borsche before debuting its home kit last week. Now, Venezia has returned with the away shirt for the 2022-23 season.



Unsurprisingly, it’s an instant classic. The design contrasts the home kit, with a cream base as opposed to the black of the home shirt, while the collar has also been replaced by a crew neck. The club’s name once again appears in gold in the middle of the shirt, although now in a larger, sans serif font.

For all the differences, there are some shared details between the home and away shirts, which the club attributes to a “broader theme of duality in Venezia’s work, as they seek to blend the traditional and modern dimensions of Venice, the international and local dimensions of Venice and the lagoon and mainland of Venice.” These common references include the orange and green lines on both shirts, which are precisely equal 10mm lines on each one.

The 2022/23 Venezia away shirt is available now, but you’ll have to be quick – the long sleeve home shirt sold out in just 24 hours.