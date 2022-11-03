Van de Beek explains how he can help Man Utd after seeing just 30 minutes of game time

Donny van Beek believes he can “help” Manchester United despite seeing just 30 minutes of game time in the 2022-23 campaign.

Midfielder has been struggling for game time

Now fully recovered from injury

Confident he can make an impact under Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular role with the Red Devils since joining them from Ajax in 2020 – with a loan spell taken in away from Old Trafford at Everton last season. The arrival of fellow countryman Erik ten Hag as coach has failed to deliver a reversal in fortune for the 25-year-old but, after overcoming another injury setback, he feels ready to make a positive contribution in the final third of the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van de Beek has told United’s official website ahead of a potential Europa League outing against Real Sociedad: “To be injured is the most difficult thing for a player. You want to be on the pitch, around the guys in the stadium, feel the grass and, yeah, it’s a hard time if you are injured. I’m happy to be back and have to stay fit for a longer time and just try to help the team.

“I feel great, I feel good and what I’m saying is I just need to keep going and, if chances come, I have to take them. It [playing an attacking role] is also one of the points how I can maybe help the team, play in between the lines and make my runs with the ball, give some passes. I just do my best and have to stay fit and just help the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek has taken in three cameo appearances for United off the bench this season in the Premier League, while also figuring as a substitute in a continental clash with FC Sheriff – with that outing at the end of October seeing him get his first minutes since August.

WHAT NEXT? Van de Beek remains under contract with the Red Devils until 2025, but needs to earn favour quickly if he is to prove deserving of an extended stay in Manchester – with each passing transfer window bringing with it fresh rounds of speculation regarding his future.