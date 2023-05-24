USWNT star Rose Lavelle suffers 'setback' in injury recovery just two months before 2023 Women's World Cup

U.S. women's national team star Rose Lavelle has had a "setback" in her injury recovery, with it unclear if she will play again before the World Cup.

Lavelle suffers setback in recovery from knee injury

May not play again before Women's World Cup

USWNT kicks off its tournament on July 22

WHAT HAPPENED? Lavelle has not played since the April international break due to a knee injury. Laura Harvey, her head coach at OL Reign, said earlier in May that the midfielder was back training with the team but she has now revealed that Lavelle has suffered a setback in her recovery.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Honestly, it changes all the time because she was really on track to be back, then she had a little bit of a setback," Harvey told Bella Munson of Equalizer Soccer. "So right now, I don't know. I would love her to be on the field tomorrow. I don't think that's gonna happen. I think, I hope that we get to see her [play for the Reign] before the World Cup but honestly, right now I don't know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT will begin its Women's World Cup campaign on July 22, with the first group game against Vietnam. It was already confirmed this week that the team will be without Catarina Macario for the tournament due to injury, so to lose Lavelle on top of that would be a huge, huge blow.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? There are still several weeks for Lavelle to get back to fitness ahead of the World Cup, at which the USWNT will be the defending champion again. The team is looking to do what no other side has ever achieved and win a third successive title.