USMNT teenager Joshua Wynder 'kind of freaked out' after getting senior call-up

Louisville City's Joshua Wynder spoke on his rise up the ranks as the youngster received his first senior USMNT call-up this month.

Wynder called up to the USMNT

Hudson offers high praise for the youngster

Setting the stage for the U20s World Cup next month

WHAT HAPPENED? Louisville City FC defender Joshua Wynder, 17, has been rewarded for his brilliant performances with a call up to the senior USMNT, just 12 months after his first U.S. Youth National Team camp with the U19s.

Wynder will enter select company as a USL player if he takes the field with the senior squad, joining former Louisville City teammate Jonathan Gomez and former Orange County SC standout Kobi Henry as USL talents who earned their first senior call-ups while competing in the league. Wynder spoke about his ascent to the senior side and recalled the moment he received the call from interim head coach Anthony Hudson.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I kind of freaked out a little bit,” Wynder said (via the USL official website) on Wednesday. “I tried to stay calm, though, and I called my parents, let them know. They freaked out a little bit.

“I mean, it was always a dream. I mean, starting out here at Louisville City, playing in my hometown, now starting with the national team. It is moving this fast, it’s been crazy, but it’s been amazing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Louisville City's current head coach, Danny Cruz, was full of praise for the youngster as well. He spoke about the youngster's commitment and temperament in dealing with different situations.

“He loves coming to work every day,” said Cruz. “He’s a humble human being with a great character. When times are rough, and maybe you lose a bad game, or you’re not playing well, he’s a kid that comes in and tries to get better and he raises the mood in the locker room. And I think those are characteristics and traits that, my hope is, you know, five, six years down the line, I see him and he’s still the same human being. I know he will be because he’s someone that brings joy to a lot of people.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Connor Cunningham

Connor Cunningham

WHAT NEXT? Wynder has made 38 appearances in the USL's regular season since making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2021, so the future appears bright. He is reportedly on the brink of a club move to Benfica.