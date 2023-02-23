'Honestly, let that sink in' - Ex-USMNT forward Taylor Twellman frustrated at U.S. Soccer for poor leadership in coaching search

Former United States men's national team forward Taylor Twellman appeared exasperated by a disorganised approach to finding a new head coach.

Berhalter left USMNT after contract expired

Also without general manager and sporting director

Ex-forward Twellman bemused by situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT is currently led by interim boss Anthony Hudson following the expiration of Gregg Barhalter's contract at the end of the World Cup (and subsequent investigation). It is also without a sporting director and general manager following the respective departures of Earnie Stewart and Brian McBride, the former exit coming amid an ongoing controversy behind the scenes.

Twellman, who scored six goals in 30 senior appearances for the Stars and Stripes, gave a brutal assessment of the current situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There's no GM, there's no coach and there's no technical director!" he said to Fox Sports with a laugh. "Just honestly, let that sink in. The World Cup is in the United States in less than three and a half years and yeah, sure, we're going to just wait to the summer. I really do not know [what's going on].

"I'm going big or going home. If Jose Mourinho is interested, I'm going to interview him."

AND WHAT'S MORE: On the last hiring cycle, he added: "I said this when they hired Gregg Berhalter, I would have interviewed 100 people. I find out they interviewed two! I don't think U.S. Soccer ever really knows [what's happening]."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Twellman's damning inditement comes after it was revealed that Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes turned down the national team position before signing a new deal with the MLS side. It is thought that the hunt for a new manager has been paused until a new sporting director is found, although the USMNT has been boosted by Jesse Marsch turning down the Southampton job last week., potentially giving it another candidate.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After Hudson oversaw a draw and a loss in two friendly matches in January, it remains unclear as to whether he will be at the helm when the USMNT take on Granada in its Nations League opener on March 25. However, it is considered likely that he will still be in the dugout.