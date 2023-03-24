Making himself at home! USMNT target Folarin Balogun continues US tour with New York Yankees visit in Tampa

In-form Reims forward and USMNT target Folarin Balogun has continued his tour of the USA, with a visit to see the New York Yankees in action.

Balogun on holiday in America

Striker eligible for England, Nigeria and USMNT

Talks held with Stars and Stripes boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker, who is currently on loan from Arsenal, is eligible to play for the USMNT despite having played for England at age-group level. And he's been in America in the past week, even stopping by in Tampa to have his photo taken with the famous baseball team, the Yankees, with a snap posted onto the MLB club's social media account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USA coach Anthony Hudson confirmed earlier this week that he held private talks with Balogun about his international future during the player's visit to the country.

The 21-year-old wasn't selected in the 25-man England squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifying games and pulled out of the Under-21s citing an injury. Balogun was born in the US to Nigerian parents and qualifies for all three countries.

AND WHAT'S MORE: On a potential allegiance switch to the USMNT, Hudson said: “I think it's been good because it's been an opportunity for us just to share about our program and who we are and what we do and that's it. I hope we get the chance to speak to him again. It's been good and I know a few of the guys have spoken to him as well.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? Fitness-depending, Balogun should play his next match for Reims away at Nantes on April 2.