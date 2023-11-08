USMNT star Yunus Musah 'surprised' by San Siro atmosphere in AC Milan's crucial Champions League win over PSG

USMNT star Yunus Musah has admitted he was "surprised" by the San Siro atmosphere in AC Milan's crucial Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

12th man did a fine job against PSG

Musah hailed electric atmosphere

Acknowledged fans' role in 2-1 win

WHAT HAPPENED? The American midfielder was astonished by the noise created by the Milan ultras during their Champions League encounter against PSG on Tuesday night. Despite conceding in the early stages, the Rossoneri came back strongly and clinched a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. Musah acknowledged that the fervent support from the fans played a significant role in Milan's victory, which puts them right back in the mix to qualify for the knockout stages.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I was surprised at how noisy it was. For us it’s nice, for PSG it was difficult. It helped us a lot,” Musah told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan went into the fixture on the back of a shock defeat to Udinese in Serie A. Musah that the loss to the 16th-placed side had a unifying effect on the squad, and believes the victory over PSG was a testament to their togetherness and determination.

"We were very united after the defeat against Udinese. To come back and win against PSG is a great thing," he said. "Even though we took the goal we knew we were in the game, we had to continue like that without giving up and that’s what we did. I’ve always had confidence, it was only a matter of time to return to this level. We have to prove it in every game."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Musah will hope to build on a morale-boosting European victory when Milan take on Leece next in Serie A on Saturday.