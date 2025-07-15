USMNT star Ricardo Pepi awarded storied No. 9 shirt at PSV for 2025-26 season

The U.S. international had an impressive 2024-25 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions

AFP

WHAT HAPPENED?

PSV Eindhoven announced that American striker Ricardo Pepi will wear the club's storied No. 9 shirt for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old striker, who joined PSV in 2023 for €9 million from FC Augsburg, assumes the number previously worn by club captain Luuk de Jong, signaling a significant vote of confidence from manager Peter Bosz in the young American's future.

Article continues below

The number was also previously worn by Brazilian icons Romario and Ronaldo, as well as Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert during their time at the club.

WHAT PSV POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Pepi's elevation to PSV's iconic No. 9 comes after an impressive 2024-25 campaign in which he scored 17 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions before a knee injury ended his season prematurely in January. The American has steadily developed since arriving in the Netherlands, transforming from a promising talent into a consistent goalscorer.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Pepi faces the challenge of returning to full fitness following his knee injury as he prepares for preseason training with PSV.