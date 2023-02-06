USMNT star Adams calls for ‘change of mentality’ with Leeds on seven-game winless run in Premier League

Tyler Adams admits that a “change of mentality” is required at Leeds after seeing their winless run in the Premier League extended to seven games.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites saw plenty of the ball in their latest outing, but still slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest that has left them just one place above the relegation zone – with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three. Pressure is beginning to build again on American coach Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, with some supporters calling for his head, and United States international midfielder Adams concedes that something needs to happen in order for Leeds to snap out of an alarming rut.

WHAT THEY SAID: The USMNT star told LUTV of a run that has delivered just two wins in the Whites’ last 17 league games: “It's definitely not clear why [Leeds cannot find ways of winning games]. You could see the progress over the these last run of games we've had. We've definitely had a turnaround in the way that we're playing, especially with the ball. We've emphasised a lot - controlling the game a little bit more with the ball, and not just being a team that's strong against the ball.

"You can definitely see our development in that part of the game. But again, the next step in our development is obviously scoring more goals and then controlling the game from that standpoint. We definitely need to have a little bit of a change of mentality now moving forward. Especially against these bigger teams because you don't create so many chances, so when they do come we need to finish them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds’ last victory in the English top-flight came way back on November 5 in a thrilling 4-3 win over fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

WHAT NEXT? Things are not about to get any easier for Marsch and Adams as Leeds’ next two games will see them take in a Premier League double-header with old adversaries Manchester United – with the first of those back-to-back meetings with the Red Devils taking place on Wednesday.