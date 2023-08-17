USMNT defender Sergino Dest edging closer to Barcelona exit as Eredivisie giants make formal approach

Sergino Dest is reportedly heading towards a Barcelona exit as Eredivisie giants PSV start negotiations with the Catalan club.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to VI, PSV are planning to sign the USMNT defender to bolster their right-back position. The defender has prior experience of playing in the Dutch domestic league with Ajax and Peter Bosz opines that he could be the perfect option for PSV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Jordan Teze is the first-choice right-back, the 23-year-old is more comfortable at the heart of the defence. This means Dest could right away slot in that position as he is likely to be above Phillipp Mwene and Shurandy Sambo in the pecking order.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been previously reported that Barcelona are ready to cut their losses, putting a €10 million (£9m/$11 price tag on Dest. This should further encourage PSV as they are getting Dest at a reduced rate after Xavi made it clear that he does not have the 22-year-old in his plans.

WHAT NEXT? If PSV match Barcelona's demands and also agree to personal terms with Dest, the transfer could be completed before the summer window closes.