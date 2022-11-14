News Matches
USMNT kit numbers: Pulisic, Reyna and full list of jerseys for World Cup

Dan Bernstein
21:51 SAST 2022/11/14
Christian Pulisic USMNT friendly 2022
The U.S. men's national team has announced all of the kit numbers for the 2022 World Cup, including those of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

Some USMNT players such as Pulisic have held their numbers for many years, while others have more recently assumed their preferred digits.

If the Stars and Stripes make a deep run in Qatar, the numbers will become iconic among American fans eager to see their nation reach new heights.

GOAL brings you the full list of USMNT kit numbers below...

USMNT kit numbers: Pulisic, Reyna & more

There are three goalkeepers in the squad, and they will take the No. 1, No. 12 and No. 25 shirts.

Meanwhile, Pulisic will keep his No. 10 kit, and Reyna will take on the No. 7 after briefly wearing No. 21 to honor his dad, Claudio Reyna.

PlayerKit number
Matt Turner1
Sergino Dest2
Walker Zimmerman3
Tyler Adams4
Antonee Robinson5
Yunus Musah6
Gio Reyna7
Weston McKennie8
Jesus Ferreira9
Christian Pulisic10
Brenden Aaronson11
Ethan Horvath12
Tim Ream13
Luca de la Torre14
Aaron Long15
Jordan Morris16
Cristian Roldan17
Shaq Moore18
Haji Wright19
Cameron Carter-Vickers20
Timothy Weah21
DeAndre Yedlin22
Kellyn Acosta23
Josh Sargent24
Sean Johnson25
Joe Scally26

Wondering why Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen aren't in the squad? For a deep dive into head coach Gregg Berhalter's selections, look no further than this round-up of winners and losers.

And for a list of full World Cup squads for every country, we've got you covered here.

