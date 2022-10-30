USMNT and Juventus star McKennie set for two-week injury layoff with World Cup around the corner

Weston McKennie will be out of action for over two weeks after sustaining a thigh injury during Juventus' 1-0 win against Lecce on Saturday.

  • McKennie taken off in win against Lecce
  • Midfielder diagnosed with muscle injury
  • Will be out for at least two weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international had to be withdrawn just a minute into the second half and was replaced by Nicolo Fagioli, who went on to score the winning goal in the 1-0 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tests on Sunday revealed that McKennie has suffered a muscle problem in his thigh and will be out for around 15 days.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The injury will come as a concern to McKennie and United States coach Gregg Berhalter, who will be hoping he can get back to full fitness in time for the World Cup. The USMNT are already uncertain about the availability of Luca de la Torre, who is dealing with a leg injury, and goalkeeper Matt Turner after he missed Arsenal's recent Europa League game against PSV.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? McKennie will be out for Juve's upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, and at least the following Serie A clashes with Inter and Hellas Verona.

