USMNT forward Haji Wright to the Premier League? Brentford & Crystal Palace show transfer interest

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS and USMNT expert Tom Bogert reports that both Brentford and Crystal Palace are among a list of the player's potential suitors. Bogert notes that the Bees were the first interested party, and have since made an offer for the 24-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wright featured for the USMNT at the World Cup in Qatar, and recorded one goal which came in their 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the last 16. His numbers for current employers Antalyaspor are more impressive, though, as he bosats 10 goals in 16 Super Lig matches, which is the league's joint second-highest tally.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brentford's offer for the 24-year-old may have been influenced by the recent betting charges handed to main man Ivan Toney, although no suspensions have been issued just yet. Palace, meanwhile, will be hoping Wright can pair alongside Wilfried Zaha, who has again been subject to rumours linking him away from the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR WRIGHT? After Brentford became the first club to make an offer for the striker's services, any move will hinge on Antalyaspor accepting the terms before the USMNT star eventually lands in the Premier League.