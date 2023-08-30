USMNT's Gregg Berhalter reveals why he hasn't spoken to Gio Reyna and says he hopes to have him involved in October

Gregg Berhalter is looking forward to having Gio Reyna in the United States squad for October after the Dortmund leaving him off of the latest squad.

Reyna out of USMNT squad

No conversation with Berhalter yet

Coach hopes to have discussion in near future

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna only recently returned to training with Borussia Dortmund after suffering an injury in preseason, ruling him out for the upcoming U.S. men's national team camp. Berhalter confirmed this week that he has not yet spoken to Reyna since he was re-hired as USMNT coach, as the two are yet to hash out any lingering awkwardness and tension from their highly-publicized feud post-World Cup.

Berhalter says the two haven't spoken because he's waiting for the right moment to have the conversation in the right way, adding that he is hopeful to have Reyna fully involved for October's matches against Germany and Ghana.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Those are conversations that I look forward to and it's just understanding sensitivities around it," Berhalter said. "He's a young player. I think for everyone involved, it's been a lot for the last six months and we just want to do it in the best possible way to put him in position to help the team in a way that we know he can. Unfortunately, he was ruled out for this camp, but I look forward to continuing to monitor his progress at Dortmund and hopefully getting him back into camp in October."

He added: "He's been responding, and for us, it's understanding the sensitivity around the issues, understanding the right time in the right way. I think, again, we're committed to every single player in this player pool, and, for us, it's about how do we maximize communication with them and target it in a way that we're getting the most out of each and every player? For this, it's just being a little bit more thoughtful, a little bit more sensitive to to the past, and I look forward to having conversations with him. I look forward to to watching his progress and hopefully him getting back on the field and then, for us, hopefully being able to include him in the October camp against two good opponents."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna is and will be key for the USMNT as they begin this 2026 cycle, with his performances at this summer's Nations League offering a glimpse into how good he can be. The Dortmund star has struggled with injuries in recent years, but the 20-year-old is as purely talented as any player in the U.S. pool.

Because of that, working him back into the team will be one of Berhalter's most important tasks as all involved look to put this past winter's ugly feud behind them.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Berhalter will take charge of his first two matches since returning in the coming weeks as the U.S. faces Uzbekistan on September 9 before taking on Oman three days later.