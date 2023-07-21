USMNT star Gio Reyna makes ‘forever’ future claim amid summer transfer talk at Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna has claimed that he could stay at Borussia Dortmund “forever” after generating transfer talk in the current window.

American has been in Germany since 2017

Restricted to a bench role last season

Intends to remain at Signal Iduna Park

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder has been in Germany since 2019, with 107 appearances taken in for BVB across the last four seasons. Reyna is now an established star for club and country, but has seen a move speculated on amid fierce competition for places at Signal Iduna Park. The 20-year-old has offered no indication that he is looking for a new challenge, with the USMNT ace suggesting that he could end his career as a one-club man.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reyna has told ESPN commentator Derek Rae: “I can’t think of a better club to play for. I’m lucky that my first professional club is also a club that has the chance to win the Bundesliga, the Pokal and the Champions League. There is no moving up from Dortmund. It’s a top, top club so I’m happy here and could play here forever.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A combination of injuries and alternative options being favoured saw Reyna restricted to just four Bundesliga starts for Dortmund last season, but he still managed seven goals and intends to play a more prominent role in 2023-24. He added: “I’m about the team and the fans. What I’ve learned is coming off the bench was helpful to the team winning and sometimes late in the game, it opens up a bit. I’m going to push as hard as I can to start more this season though. That’s my goal for sure.”

WHAT NEXT? Reyna, who has earned 20 senior caps for the United States, is under contract at Dortmund through to the summer of 2025.