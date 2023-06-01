USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi closes in on Feyenoord move as Dutch champions submit opening bid after impressive loan with Groningen

Feyenoord have reportedly submitted an opening bid to sign Ricardo Pepi from Augsburg after his impressive loan spell with Groningen.

Pepi impressed with Groningen

Had 15 goal contributions in Eredivisie

Feyenoord want the USMNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre forward found a fresh lease of life after he moved to Groningen on loan from Augsburg at the start of the campaign. With 12 goals and three assists to his name, he matched the record held by former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Suarez of 15 goal involvements in a single season for Groningen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepi's upward trajectory has not gone unnoticed, as, according to Fabrizio Romano, Dutch champions Feyenoord have submitted an opening bid to Augsburg to sign the striker on a permanent deal. The two clubs are locked in negotiations and Arne Slot & Co. want to wrap up the deal as quickly as possible since they are aware of interest from other clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pepi is being viewed as a direct replacement for Santiago Gimenez, as the Mexican looks destined to leave the champions after an impressive campaign where he scored 15 goals in 32 appearances. The U.S. international's experience in the Dutch top flight is considered a bonus and the continuity should help him slot in seamlessly with the Rotterdam-based outfit.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Pepi's contract with Augsburg runs until 2026, and it remains to be seen whether Feyenoord can match the demands of the Bundesliga outfit - which should swell on the back of his impressive season with Groningen.