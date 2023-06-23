'I want to find that joy again' - USMNT's Christian Pulisic discusses future amid Chelsea exit talk

The USMNT star wants to play regularly and could consider leaving Chelsea in the summer in search of more game time.

Pulisic could consider leaving Chelsea

Wants to play regularly

Has been impressive for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea winger has admitted that he is considering his future as he wants to be playing regular football next season. The 24-year-old has been linked with a Chelsea exit, having played just 30 matches in all competitions and scored just once last season for the Blues.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic said, "It's absolutely a time where I need to figure out what's going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I'm doing. I want to find that joy at a club level again, for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has been linked with a move to AC Milan in the summer with the former Serie A champions keen on adding the player to their attack. Milan were reportedly keeping an eye on his recent performances with The Stars and Stripes and were left impressed by his recent brace against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHRISTIAN PULISIC? The player will be next seen in action on June 28 when USA take on Saint Kitts and Nevis in a CONCACAF Gold Cup clash.