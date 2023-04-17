'I've heard nothing from them' - USMNT's Brandon Vazquez on upcoming Mexico match and his club future

U.S. men's national team forward Brandon Vazquez says he hasn't heard from the Mexican federation as he discussed his international and club future.

Vazquez hasn't heard from Mexico

Set to face El Tri with USMNT on Wednesday

Eyeing possible European move

WHAT HAPPENED? Vazquez was called into the USMNT squad for this Wednesday's Continental Clasico against Mexico, having originally joined the U.S. for his first senior cap in January. Vazquez is eligible to play for both the USMNT and El Tri, although he has played exclusively for the U.S. to this point.

When asked about Mexico, Vazquez said he has had zero contact with the federation since his breakthrough with FC Cincinnati last season but, despite that, the match will have extra meaning to the 24-year-old striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've heard absolutely nothing from them," Vazquez said, "so right now my mind is just on playing with the U.S. and creating a good relationship with the players around me and just winning myself a position."

He added: "This game coming up is huge, especially, of course, for me. Coming up in a Mexican household, watching the Mexican national team play every time there was a game, getting to play against them, always the respect is there for them, but at the same time, I want to step onto the field and beat whoever I'm playing. I'm going into this game with the same mentality that I go into every game with and that's winning, that's scoring goals and that's all I have in the back of my mind right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Vazquez's international future remains a talking point, so too is his club future after his breakout with FC Cincinnati last season, which saw him 18 MLS goals. Reports have linked Vazquez with Borussia Monchengladbach, among other European clubs, but the forward says nothing has been decided yet.

"This summer, it's, for me, still uncertain what's going to happen," he explained. "The only thing that I know that is for certain is what I have with Cincinnati right now and we're still currently battling to first place in the East. For me right now, it's just kind of the same: just focusing on performing every time I step onto the pitch and helping Cincinnati. Whatever's meant to happen will happen. Of course. I've always dreamt of going overseas and playing in Europe and that's still the objective for me, but we're just not there yet so I guess we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

WHAT NEXT? The U.S. and Mexico will face off on Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona, before the two sides then look ahead to meeting once again this summer in the Nations League semifinals.

