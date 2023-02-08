USMNT announces Orlando City's Exploria Stadium as venue for CONCACAF Nations League game against El Salvador

The United States men's national team will play its first competitive home match since the World Cup in Orlando.

Nations League resumes next month

USMNT visits Grenada

Then will host El Salvador

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT picked Orlando City's Exploria Stadium as the venue for its CONCACAF Nations League match against El Salvador on March 27, three days after a trip to Grenada. The location enables the team to play in a warmer climate at a time northern locations could still receive snow, while minimising the flight time back from Grenada.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After two friendlies in a January camp made up mostly of youngsters, more World Cup stars are set to be welcomed back to the group for the March games. However, it's still expected that interim coach Anthony Hudson will pick several newcomers who performed well in the friendlies, such as San Jose Earthquakes prospect Cade Cowell.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? In addition to the on-field schedule, U.S. Soccer is in the middle of a search for a new sporting director. Once that process is complete, it can find a new head coach for the USMNT.