Uruguay vs South Korea : Lineups and LIVE updates

Uruguay, two-time winners, will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against South Korea

Uruguay will look to start their World Cup campaign in style when they open Group G with a tricky fixture against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on Thursday. This will mark the third World Cup encounter between the two nations, with the South Americans edging out the Asian outfit on both previous meetings.

The Group H opener on Thursday may answer a burning question for many: who will join Portugal in progressing to the last 16 from the group?

Uruguay head to the World Cup as one of the dark horses for the competition thanks to a good blend of youth and experience. They have kept 6 clean sheets in their last 7 games and have a devastating attack.

They boast an underrated squad packed of talented players who have a warrior-like, never-say-die mentality and have thrived under manager Diego Alonso, who took over the reigns a year ago and has managed seven wins from nine games in-charge.

La Celeste will be aiming to top Group H and advance as the group winners. Finishing runners-up in their group could mean a difficult match-up against fellow South American rivals and tournament favourites Brazil in the knockout rounds, something they will want to avert if possible.

South Korea, on the other hand, have won just one of their last nine World Cup fixtures. While they are not the favourites here, South Korea have a history of causing major upset at the World Cup stage, knocking reigning world champions Germany out of the 2010 World Cup. And two teams from Asia have already slayed big giants in this World Cup. Will there be a yet another giant-killing act on Thursday?

From Uruguay’s point of view, Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez will be the players to watch out for. So will world-class Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. South Korea will depend largely on forwards Son Heung-min, while Napoli centre-back Kim Minjae will have his work cut-out against the Uruguay attack.

Uruguay vs South Korea predicted lineups

Uruguay XI (4-3-3):Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI (4-3-3):Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo

Uruguay vs South Korea LIVE updates

Uruguay vs South Korea's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Uruguay will lock horns against Portugal for their second game on Monday night, in what is going to be one of the most high-profile and crucial game in Group H.

South Korea will continue their group stage with underdogs Ghana up next and Portugal in the final game of the group stage.