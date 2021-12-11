'It's unreal' - USMNT star Busio enjoying life in Serie A after helping Venezia to Juventus draw

Venezia's United States international Gianluca Busio admitted that he can barely believe his luck in playing against Serie A's elite, after his team took a hard-earned point against Juventus on Saturday.

Mattia Aramu's second-half strike earned the hosts a 1-1 draw, after Alvaro Morata had fired Juve ahead.

It marked a serious setback to the Old Lady's title prospects - but a day to remember for Busio and his team-mates.

What was said?

"It's special, it's always been a goal of mine to play at the highest level and to do it in such a beautiful place as this is unreal," the 19-year-old told CBS when asked about life in Venice, one of the world's most famed tourist destinations thanks to its canals and stunning architecture.

"I'm happy to be here and hopefully we can be here for a lot more seasons."

The bigger picture

Busio, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, received his big break in MLS with Sporting Kansas City before moving to newly-promoted Venezia in August 2021 for a reported initial fee of $6.5 million.

The Venetians went up from Serie B to secure their first season in the top flight since 2001-02, and are so far making a decent fist of life back among the elite.

After 17 games of the 2021-22 campaign they lie 16th, six points clear of Genoa in the final relegation spot.

Busio has been almost ever-present for the club, missing out only in the first game of the season against Napoli due to visa issues.

