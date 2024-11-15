UWC’s debut in the Caf Women’s Champions League ends in disappointment as they are knocked out in the group stages following a 2-0 loss to AS FAR

UWC suffered a 2-0 defeat to AS FAR in a Group A match at Ben M'Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida on Friday night.

The match kicked off with both teams eager to make their mark. Early on, the Blues pushed forward in search of the opening goal, showing good intent.

In the 34th minute, AS FAR took the lead after a penalty conversion, making it 1-0.

The Blues responded with more attacking play, and in the 13th minute, Tiffany Kortjie earned the team a free-kick near the line with a strong run. However, in the 24th minute, play was paused as the AS FAR physio tended to an injured player on the pitch.

As the match resumed, AS FAR continued to apply pressure, and in the 56th minute, another break in play occurred when the AS FAR physio treated an injured player.

Just minutes later, in the 60th minute, AS FAR’s Doha doubled their lead with a well-taken goal, making it 2-0.

Despite the Blues' best efforts, they struggled to break down the AS FAR defence, and the game ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

This loss means UWC are knocked out of the tournament, having recorded two losses and one win in their group. It's back to the drawing board for Thina Mbuli and her side, who can hold their heads high despite their exit, as they were making their debut in the tournament.

As for AS FAR, they secured their place in the semi-finals, marking their fourth consecutive appearance in this stage of the competition. TP Mazembe secured the second spot in the group and also made their way to the last four.