Under-fire PSG boss Christophe Galtier has just TWO games to save his job

Christophe Galtier is fighting for his future as Paris Saint-Germain boss, with GOAL learning that he has just two games in which to save his job.

Coach only joined in the summer of 2022

Failed to deliver European glory

Has seen results take a turn for the worse

WHAT HAPPENED? The 56-year-old former Nice and Lille coach only inherited the reins at Parc des Princes from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2022. He has, however, been unable to deliver Champions League glory in the French capital and has seen his star-studded squad struggle for consistency in 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG – despite having the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at their disposal - have suffered eight defeats through 18 games since the turn of the calendar year. You have to turn the clock back to 2001 to find the last time that the Ligue 1 heavyweights found themselves stuck in such a rut.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Serious questions are now being asked of Galtier’s ongoing presence. PSG bosses decided after a Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich that they would assess the club’s managerial situation in the summer. That process could now be moved forward in a bid to avoid seeing the French title holders slip into crisis mode.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It is now understood that Galtier will be judged over the course of PSG’s next two games – away at Nice on Saturday and home to Lens on April 15. Galtier has claimed to already be drawing up plans for 2023-24 with Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but he could find himself out of work by the end of the month if performances and results do not improve dramatically.