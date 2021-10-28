UEFA Women's Euro 2022: When does the tournament start, how to watch & the teams involved

England will host the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 with 16 of the best international teams in Europe to compete for one of the game's most prestigious trophies.

The tournament was originally scheduled to go ahead in the summer of 2021, but was delayed a year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With players like Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, Chelsea's Fran Kirby and a ton of Barcelona's treble-winning stars - such as Alexia Putellas of Spain and Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway - involved, the tournament is set to feature some of the very best players in the world.

With the group stage draw conducted on Thursday 28 October, the countdown is now well and truly underway, too.

When does Euro 2022 start?

Euro 2022 will begin on July 6, with England to kick things off at Manchester United's Old Trafford with their first group game, against Austria.

The group stages will conclude on July 18, with the quarter-finals to commence just two days later. The first of those knockout ties will take place at the Amex, home of Premier League club Brighton, with the remaining quarter-finals to follow on July 22, July 23 and July 24.

The semi-finals take place on July 26 and July 27 before the final is held at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2022?

Group A Group B Group C Group D England Germany Netherlands France Austria Denmark Sweden Italy Norway Spain Russia Belgium Northern Ireland Finland Switzerland Iceland

Hosts England qualified automatically, with the 2017 hosts - and winners - the Netherlands also in. Austria and Denmark joined the pair in the semi-finals last time and have qualified again. Sweden, France, Germany and Spain were the four other teams to reach the knockout stage. All are back and will be hoping to do better in 2022.

Belgium, Norway, Russia, Italy, Switzerland and Iceland have all secured their place at the tournament too, meaning 14 of the 16 teams that qualified in 2017 are back.

Northern Ireland will be the only debutantes in England, having qualified for their first major tournament by beating Ukraine in the play-offs. Finland, meanwhile, will make their return to the event. They missed out four years ago, but did qualify in 2013.

Article continues below

Euro 2022 TV channel, live stream & how to watch

UK TV / Online stream U.S. TV / Online stream BBC, BBC iPlayer Univision, TUDN

In the United Kingdom (UK), Euro 2022 will be broadcast live on TV on BBC channels, with games available to stream live online using the BBC iPlayer.

In the United States (U.S.) Euro 2022 games will be available to watch live on the Univision and TUDN networks.

Euro 2022 news