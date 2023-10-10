UEFA confirms UK and Republic of Ireland as tournament hosts for Euro 2028 and Italy and Turkey as Euro 2032 co-hosts

The 2028 European Championship will be held across 10 venues in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

UEFA confirm Euro hosts

UK and Ireland to organise 2028 edition

Italy and Turkey designated as 2032 hosts

WHAT HAPPENED? The UK and Ireland were the favourites to land the hosting rights after they ended their pursuit of the 2030 World Cup which was awarded to Spain, Portugal and Morocco by FIFA. It is believed that Cardiff's Principality Stadium will stage the 2028 opener whereas, the final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Glasgow's Hampden Park, Dublin's Aviva Stadium, Belfast's Casement Park and Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock have been included along with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad Stadium, St. James Park and Villa Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turkey had bid to host both Euro 2028 and 2032 but withdrew from the former after their 2032 bid was ratified by UEFA. A potential list of 20 stadiums has been drawn up and a final 10 will be selected before October 2026, with five each in Italy and Turkey.

WHAT NEXT? Although Turkey hosted the UEFA Champions League final in 2023, it has never been home to a major international tournament. Meanwhile, Italy have hosted the Euro Championship in 1968 and 1980 and the Stadio Olimpico was also selected as a venue for Euro 2020.