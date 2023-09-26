UEFA moves 2024 annual congress from Madrid to Paris in wake of Luis Rubiales scandal

Soham Mukherjee
Ceferin UEFAGetty Images
SpainUEFA Champions LeagueReal MadridBarcelona

UEFA has relocated the 2024 annual congress from Madrid to Paris due to the Luis Rubiales scandal.

  • UEFA Congress shifted to Paris
  • Decision comes after Rubiales-Hermoso incident
  • Nations League draw also relocated

WHAT HAPPENED? European football's governing body has decided to shift the venue from the Spanish capital to Paris due to the Rubiales-Hermoso controversy that has rocked Spanish football. The event, which is slated to take place on February 8, 2024, is being shifted as the Spanish FA lacks a president and finds an interim general secretary at the helm. This decision was confirmed during a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Cyprus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rubiales had recently resigned from his role as the president of RFEF (Spanish FA) and had earlier been suspended by FIFA. As a result, Armand Duka of Albania has been named as Rubiales' replacement as a UEFA vice president. Moreover, the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage draw, originally scheduled in Madrid, is also being relocated to Paris on the same day.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Rubiales' actions and the handling of the issue have drawn intense global scrutiny and criticism. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also labelled his actions as "inappropriate".

Editors' Picks