Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch scheduled for December 21 in Saudi Arabia

It's been confirmed, part 2 to the boxing rivalry is sooner than you'd think

According to the chairman of Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority, Oleksandr Usyk, the Undisputed heavyweight champion and Tyson Fury will officially have a rematch on December 21.

On May 18, Usyk beat Fury in a tantalising 12-match boxing round by split decision to become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

One judge scored the fight 114-113 for Fury but was overruled by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 for the Ukrainian, who, in Round 9 of the match, has Fury on the ropes - literally. The fight led to Fury's first professional boxing loss.

The rematch was announced in a Twitter post by Turki Alalshikh, who wrote: "The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season...The world will watch another historical fight again...Our commitment to boxing fans continues...We hope you enjoy it."