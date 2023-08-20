Tyler Adams is back in the Premier League! USMNT captain completes £23m Bournemouth transfer following Leeds' relegation

Bournemouth have confirmed the £23 million ($29m) signing of Tyler Adams with the USMNT star returning to the Premier League from relegated Leeds.

Adams makes switch to Cherries

Leaves Leeds after just one season

Still sidelined with hamstring issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Bournemouth have announced their eighth senior acquisition as Tyler Adams joins the ranks on the south coast. It comes a day after the Cherries' 3-1 defeat at Anfield. The midfielder has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this window, mainly Chelsea, but finally has his move back to the top-flight of English football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams played 24 times in the Premier League last season but was unable to help Leeds avoid the drop as he picked up a hamstring injury in March, subsequently missing the rest of the campaign. The 24 year old isn't too far from returning from that problem with Andoni Iraola hoping to have him available as soon as possible.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen when Adams will be available for the Cherries as they look to secure Premier League survival this season.