'Pulisic just a menace' - USMNT star scores in standout performance for Chelsea in Champions League
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Chelsea star Christian Pulisic received extensive praise on social media for his standout Champions League display against Lille on Tuesday as he scored the Blues' second goal to cap a strong night.
The United States men's national team player was used as a forward by manager Thomas Tuchel rather than the wing-back role he has often been deployed in this year.
In his natural position, Pulisic has thrived against French opponents, regularly breaking at pace through the midfield before delivering a 63rd-minute goal.
Twitter reacts to Pulsic's performance
Pulisic scores second Chelsea goal
Further reading
