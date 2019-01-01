‘Turkish Messi’ Omur welcomes talk of £27m Liverpool move

The Trabzonspor midfielder is generating plenty of interest at 19 years of age and admits he would be open to testing himself in the Premier League

Teenage Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, who has been dubbed ‘the Turkish Messi’, has welcomed talk of interest from Liverpool.

At just 19 years of age, the highly-rated playmaker is considered to be a hot prospect in his homeland.

That potential is already being noted elsewhere, with Anfield one of several possible landing spots to have been mooted.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are weighing up a £27 million ($34m) approach for a player who would bolster their ranks in the middle of the park - despite Jurgen Klopp's insistence that he has no plans to add to his squad any time soon.

Omur is aware of the rumours and admits to being intrigued by a possible switch to the Premier League.

He told reporters when quizzed on his future: “Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss.

“If the club give the go-ahead, talks can be held. The club's interests take precedence. I'll do whatever is in the club's best interests.”

While Omur is open to taking on a new challenge, he acknowledges that Trabzonspor will have the final say on any interest being shown.

He added: “If the club say leave, I'll leave. If they say stay, I'll stay.

“We are having a great season. We are in the title race and on course to make the Turkish Cup final.”

Omur enjoyed a breakthrough season at Trabzonspor in 2017-18, taking in over 30 appearances across all competitions.

Now established as a first-team star, he is being tipped to reach the very top of the game.

He has already been involved with the senior Turkey squad, although he is still waiting on a first cap at that level.

His current contract is also set to run until 2022 so, with two goals and four assists to his name this season, it will take a sizeable offer to free him from those terms.