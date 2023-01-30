Reims forward Folarin Balogun dedicated his equalising goal against Paris Saint-Germain to Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry.

Balogun pays tribute to Henry

Scored equaliser against PSG

Is on loan at Reims from Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reims forward scored the equaliser in the dying moments of the match as his team held PSG to a crucial 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Neymar had earlier handed PSG the lead.

Balogun celebrated his last-gasp goal by imitating Arsenal legend Henry's celebration with the corner flag. The player also revealed that he had been in touch with Henry before the match and had been happy to pay tribute to the striker. "Spoke to Titi before the game! Only right I show my respect," he wrote on Twitter with a picture of the two celebrations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old striker graduated from Arsenal's youth system and spent two seasons with their senior side before joining Middlesbrough on loan in January 2022. Last summer, he moved to Reims in another temporary deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The striker will be next seen in action on Wednesday when Reims take on Lorient in Ligue 1.