Tottenham vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham will be looking to strengthen their hold on third place when they welcome Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Sunday. Antonio Conte's men have 23 points from 11 matches, two points more than fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs were on a four-game unbeaten run before that was halted by Manchester United in their last outing. Newcastle United have also put together an unbeaten run of their own that has lasted six games. Beating Conte's team will prove to be a tough task for Eddie Howie's men.

Tottenham vs Newcastle United date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Newcastle United Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 11:30am ET / 4:30pm BST / 9pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Antonio Conte will miss Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison in action against Newcastle United as the duo is injured. He can, however, welcome Emerson Royal back into the squad after he served his three-game suspension. Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Moura, Kane, Son Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Lenglet, Royal, Spence, Doherty Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Perisic, White Forwards Son, Kane, Gil, Moura, Richarlison Newcastle United team news and squad

The Magpies will be without Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Karl Darlow and Alexander Isak for their game against Spurs on Sunday.

Howe could also miss Joelinton who suffered a knee injury in their game against Everton.

Newcastle United Possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy