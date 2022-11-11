Tottenham vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Spurs against Leeds on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham have lost back-to-back games and a chance to land a piece of silverware as they host Leeds United in a Premier League tie on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's men were eliminated in the Carabao Cup third round following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest a few days after a league loss against Liverpool. This leaves Spurs fourth on the table, with a Champions League last-16 meeting with AC Milan to come in the new year.

Meanwhile, midtable Leeds have beaten Liverpool and Bournemouth in the league recently but also fell prey to a Carabao Cup exit after a solitary-goal defeat against Wolves.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Tottenham vs Leeds date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Leeds Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How to watch Tottenham vs Leeds on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can view the game live on Peacock Premium. The Premier League clash between Tottenham and Leeds United will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK), but there will be studio updates provided by Sky Sports Football.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK Sky Sports Football (studio updates only) N/A India Star Sports Select 2 Disney+ Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Tottenham team news and squad Without Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min again, Conte is happy to welcome Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, who came off the bench in the Forest loss. Ryan Sessegnon is likely to be rested after he was forced to play through pain in the game as Spurs had exhausted their substitutes. It should be between Emerson Royal and Djed Spence to replace Sessegnon in the XI for Saturday's game. Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Doherty, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence Midfielders Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White Forwards Kane, Moura, Gil, Richarlison Leeds team news and squad

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch made as many as 10 changes for the cup tie but concerns over the fitness of Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford linger, while Joe Gelhardt will have to pass a late test after being taken off in the loss to Wolves.

Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra are sure misses, whereas Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are among those who could return right back into the XI.

Leeds Possible XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Rodrigo