Tottenham get away with one! Why VAR denied Man Utd and Alejandro Garnacho seemingly clear penalty for handball by Spurs' Cristian Romero - explained

Manchester United were denied a seemingly clear penalty when Alejandro Garnacho's shot struck the outstretched arm of Tottenham's Cristian Romero.

Shot hit Romero's arm

VAR reviews but no penalty awarded

Arm deemed in natural position

WHAT HAPPENED? Referee Michael Oliver chose to award United a corner on the field after the incident in the 26th minute. And while VAR reviewed the decision, play continued without the award of a penalty.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? While the case for a spot-kick seemed fairly obvious, it was likely adjudged that Romero wasn't in an unnatural position, and his proximity to Garnacho's strike convinced Oliver not to award a penalty. VAR saw no compelling evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: How VAR is used has been been a contentious issue since its introduction in the Premier League. Referees chief Howard Webb was forced to issue an apology to Wolves on Monday night after VAR failed to award them a clear late penalty against United at Old Trafford.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SPURS AND UNITED: The two sides took a breath after a frenetic first half that somehow finished goalless despite an extraordinary miss from United skipper Bruno Fernandes.