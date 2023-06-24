Tottenham challenge Liverpool to signing of €30m defender Micky van de Ven

Emmet Gates
Micky van de Ven Wolfsburg 2022-23Getty
Tottenham HotspurLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueWolfsburgM. van de Ven

Tottenham look set to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

  • Van de Ven wanted by Liverpool
  • Spurs have now joined the race to sign the player
  • Wolfsburg demanding a figure of €30m

WHAT HAPPENED? The London club have already held talks with Van de Ven's agent, according to The Guardian after his breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs had highlighted Van de Ven as a potential target to reinforce the defence, but so has Jurgen Klopp, and so a battle could be set this summer. Tottenham could decide to go after Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen instead, with the centre-back also on their list of targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wolfsburg are said to be demanding a fee in the region of €30 million (£26m/$33m) for the Dutchman after the 22-year-old had an impressive season in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Van de Ven.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Micky van de Ven Wolfsburg 2022-23GettyMicky van de Ven Wolfsburg 2022-23GettyMicky van de Ven Marcus Thuram 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Despite an impressive season with Wolfsburg, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Liverpool produce a bid of €30m for the defender.

Editors' Picks