'He wanted a fresh challenge' - Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reveals Spurs tried desperately to tie Harry Kane down to new contract but couldn't stop £100m Bayern Munich move

Daniel Levy claimed that Tottenham desperately tried to tie Harry Kane down to a new contract but the striker "wanted a fresh challenge".

Kane left Tottenham after almost 20 years

Levy wanted to hold on to the star striker

Kane insisted on a new challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international finally completed his £100 million ($127m) transfer to Bayern Munich after weeks of negotiation. However, Spurs chairman, Levy, made it clear that the club left no stone unturned in a bid to make him sign an extension but the striker insisted on making a move which forced them to "reluctantly agree" to his transfer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane left Tottenham as the club's all-time record goalscorer boasting of 280 goals in 435 appearances during his almost two-decade stay at the club. Levy thanked the player for his contributions and hailed as him a "model professional".

"We have seen a product of our Academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey," he stated.

"Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham need to fill in the vacancy created by the departure of Kane to keep their top-four aspirations on track. They had been earlier linked with Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral and it remains to be seen if they indeed move for the striker.