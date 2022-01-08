Toronto FC confirms Insigne signing as Napoli star to join on free transfer

Toronto FC has confirmed the signing of Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli.

The Italian winger will join the MLS outfit on a free transfer from July 1, 2022, having signed a four-year contract.

GOAL reported on January 4 that the 30-year-old will earn €11.5 million (£9m/$13m) a year at Toronto, not including bonuses. Toronto initially wanted to tie him to a five-year deal.

What has been said?

“We are all looking forward to having Lorenzo join us this summer. His ability to create chances for himself and his team-mates is special," Toronto coach and sporting director Bob Bradley told the club's website.

"Having watched him for many years, I also know he’s also a player who works for the team. Lorenzo is the kind of player you come to watch, because there’s always a chance he’ll do something unforgettable.”

President Bill Manning added: “This is a historic and exciting day for our club. Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli.

"Lorenzo has the talent to change games. He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him as a member of our team."

How has Insigne performed for Napoli?

The Italy international has spent most of his professional career with Napoli.

He came through the club's youth academy and made his senior debut in January 2010 before he was sent out on loan to Cavese, Foggia and Pescara.

Insigne became a first-team regular at Napoli in 2012 - the same year he made his senior debut for Italy - and has been a mainstay in the Serie A side ever since, only being kept out of action in spells by injury.

Article continues below

The Napoli captain has made 416 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored 114.

This term he has netted five times in 19 matches.

Further reading